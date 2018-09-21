A man critically wounded Sunday in a double shooting at an east Colorado Springs home died Tuesday of his injuries, which were self-inflicted, police said.
Police on Friday identified the man as Frank Dillard, 68. The other man, 33-year-old Sheldon King, was dead when police arrived after receiving a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue at 11:05 a.m. Sunday.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said an investigation is ongoing to determine if Dillard also shot King.
"We are not in a position to say definitively that he pulled the trigger (on King)," Black said.
King’s death was the 24th homicide this year. The city had 21 homicides at this time last year.