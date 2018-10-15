A second person has been accused in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Security-Widefield area Oct. 7, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.
Beslim Torres-Valle, 19, was taken into custody on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Kenyatta Horne.
About 11 p.m. Oct. 7, a 911 caller reported multiple gunshots and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way. Horne was found unconscious and not breathing. He died despite first responders' attempts to revive him.
Thursday, Tyler Lee Wheeler, 20, also was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in Horne's death.
Both suspects are being held without bond at the county jail.
"This continues to be an ongoing investigation with the potential of additional arrest," sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a news release.