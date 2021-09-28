An inmate died in the El Paso County jail Monday night, the second inmate to die in the jail during the past week, official said.

El Paso County sheriff's deputies found a man unresponsive during a routine welfare check around 8 p.m., law enforcement said.

Deputies and medical staff began lifesaving efforts but were unable to resuscitate the man, deputies said.

Deputies said the initial investigation "revealed nothing suspicious."

An inmate also died in the jail Saturday morning after he fell on his way to the bathroom, deputies said.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will identify the inmates and determine the cause of death in both cases.