A man exposed himself to a mother and her two young children at Cottonwood Creek Park on Wednesday, police said, the second such incident in northeast Colorado Springs in the past two days.
The woman and her children, 18 months and 3 years old, were walking through the park when the man exposed himself as he continued walking past.
Police said the man was in his early 20s, thin, with curly blond hair, green eyes and wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.
On Monday, a man approached a middle school student less than 3 miles away and threatened to expose himself. The man was described as thin with blond hair, wearing a maroon hoodie and black pants. No contact was made with the student.
Police said they don't know yet if the two incidents are linked.