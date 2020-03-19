A second El Paso County resident has died from COVID-19 and 11 total cases in the county have been confirmed, county public health officials said Thursday
Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health, told county commissioners the second victim, a man, was in his mid-60s and had direct contact with the first victim, a woman in her 80s who died last week. Kelly did not say when the man died or describe how the two El Paso County residents came into contact with one another. The man is the third death in the state of Colorado.
Public Health Director Susan Wheelan called the death "heartbreaking" and said it was another reason to be taking the spread of coronavirus seriously.
Kelly said even though only 11 cases have been confirmed in El Paso County, up from eight, those numbers likely represent just a very small percentage of the cases in the community.
To slow the virus, public health officials are focusing on preventing its spread among high-risk groups such as health care workers; as a result, officials are quarantining large numbers of doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers, Kelly said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has not quarantined any staff members, said Jason Newton, a spokesman for the department.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is closely monitoring members of staff that may be exposed, but no staff have been quarantined, Capt. Mike Smaldino, a department spokesman.
Health care workers and other front-line officials who may have COVID-19 have the high potential to infect residents who are vulnerable to the disease, Kelly said.
Normally, ailing first responders are allowed to return to work if they don't show symptoms of diseases like the common cold for 24 hours. However, first responders who are showing symptoms are now being asked to wait 10 days after the onset and show that they have been fever-free for three days, Kelly said.
Public health officials are also going to be changing who they consider positive for COVID-19 because not enough tests are available, he said. Public health officials will consider those people who are showing symptoms and have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 as suspected positive cases, he said. Test results are not coming back from the state or private labs for several days to more than a week and public health officials cannot continue to wait on those results, he said.
Kelly called on low-risk populations such as younger residents with no underlying health conditions not to get tested and to instead self-quarantine at home to preserve tests for those who have been hospitalized and other at-risk groups, Kelly said.
"Our No. 1 priority is to preserve our ability to treat the sickest people," he said.
Kelly likened the spread of the disease to a wildfire, saying in order to slow its spread the community must reduce the fuels, which in this case are people, he said. By staying away from one another, residents can help turn the spread of the virus into a low grass fire instead of a blaze torching the tree tops, he said.