A second El Paso County resident has died from COVID-19, one of two announced Thursday that raised the number of coronavirus deaths in Colorado to four.
El Paso County health officials also confirmed there had been an outbreak of six cases of the flu-like disease that has killed thousands worldwide in a southeast Colorado Springs nursing home, Laurel Manor Care Center.
“As a public health agency, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “Our team became aware of these additional cases late this afternoon and took immediate action to coordinate efforts with Laurel Manor Care Center and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately.
"With the strong support of partners, El Paso County Public Health is working diligently to ensure ill patients are receiving the proper care while limiting further spread of disease. Proactive efforts are focused on identifying, isolating and testing all of those who may be at risk because of these new cases."
The elderly, particularly those with other health problems or compromised immune systems, are considered the most vulnerable to the disease, although the latest statistics on hospitalizations shows the young also are at risk.
The announcement of the death in El Paso County was followed by new orders from Gov. Jared Polis suspending elective surgeries, closing businesses such as salons and spas, and extending the closure of dining areas at bars and restaurants through April 30.
Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health, told county commissioners the second victim, a man in his mid-60s, had direct contact with the first victim, a woman in her 80s who died last week. The man died Thursday morning at Penrose-St. Francis Health Service, said Bill Plauth, chief medical officer for the hospital.
Kelly didn't say how the two El Paso County residents came into contact with one another, but public health officials previously said a man in his 60s had tested positive and had played cards with the woman in late February or early March at a west-side bridge club that has since shut down.
Wheelan called the death "heartbreaking" and said it was another reason to be taking the spread of coronavirus seriously.
The man's death was the third in the state; a fourth in Crowley County was announced later Thursday. The fourth death was an elderly, high-risk individual with multiple chronic health problems, the Otero County Health Department said.
"Members of my staff are now in Crowley County performing contact investigations, and quarantine is being ordered," Richard Ritter, Otero County Health Department executive director, said in a news release.
Kelly said the number of confirmed cases in El Paso County is likely just a small percentage of what is in the community, untested and unconfirmed at this point.
Before the six new cases in the nursing home were confirmed, health officials had said there were 15 confirmed cases in El Paso County. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose to 277 on Thursday.
To reduce the spread of the virus, Polis closed a host of new businesses and services including horse racing tracks, off-track betting, hotel dining areas, spas, tattoo shops, massage parlors, hair and nail salons.
It also defines the closure of gyms to include fitness, dance, exercise or group classes, exercise studios and centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, pools, and other indoor athletic facilities.
The governor's order closing new businesses was a revision to his order closing dine-in services at restaurants and bars and the temporary closure of gyms, theaters and casinos. The March 16 order closing dining areas and other businesses was originally slated to last 30 days. It will now last through April 30.
The governor also ordered hospitals and health facilities to cease elective surgeries from Monday through April 14 to conserve the use of ventilators and respirators, and personal protective equipment such gloves, gowns masks. Respirators and ventilators are needed for those who become severely ill from coronavirus. The World Health Organization announced March 3 the global supply of personal protective equipment was rapidly depleting because of rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse.
Rural and critical access hospitals will still be allowed to perform elective surgeries, but are strongly advised to postpone them.
UCHeath hospitals and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services had already stopped performing nonessential surgeries, such as shoulder replacement. The hospitals will still perform urgent surgery, such as appendix removal.
The governor also extended an opportunity for residents who are not insured through an employer to purchase insurance from Friday through April 3 through Connect for Health Colorado. Coverage purchased in this window will take effect April 1.
To slow the virus, public health officials are focusing on preventing its spread among high-risk groups such as health care workers; as a result, officials are quarantining large numbers of doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers, Kelly said.
That apparently hasn't been necessary in Colorado Springs where no police officers have yet to be quarantined, department spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton said.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department is closely monitoring members of staff that may be exposed, but none have been quarantined, said Capt. Mike Smaldino, a department spokesman.
Penrose-St. Francis has asked one staff member who was exposed to the virus in a ski town to self-isolate at home, Plauth said.
Health care workers and other front-line officials who may have COVID-19 have the high potential to infect residents who are vulnerable to the disease, Kelly said.
Normally, ailing first responders are allowed to return to work if they don't show symptoms of diseases like the common cold for 24 hours. However, first responders who are showing symptoms are now being asked to wait 10 days after the onset and show that they have been fever-free for three days, Kelly said.
Public health officials are also going to be changing who they consider positive for COVID-19 because not enough tests are available, he said. Public health officials will consider those people who are showing symptoms and have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 as suspected positive cases, he said. Test results are not coming back from the state or private labs for several days to more than a week and public health officials cannot continue to wait on those results, he said.
The state lab had been processing 250 tests per day and processed more than 500 tests Wednesday but it's not enough to meet demand, said Scott Bookman, public health incident commander for COVID-19 with the state health department.
The state is prioritizing tests from health care workers and hospitalized patients, and working on ways to do mass testing, he said.
Kelly called on low-risk populations such as younger residents with no underlying health conditions not to get tested and to instead self-quarantine at home to preserve tests for those who have been hospitalized and other at-risk groups, Kelly said.
"Our No. 1 priority is to preserve our ability to treat the sickest people," he said.
Kelly likened the spread of the disease to a wildfire, saying to slow its spread the community must reduce the fuels, which in this case are people. By staying away from one another, residents can help turn the spread of the virus into a low grass fire instead of a blaze torching the tree tops, he said.