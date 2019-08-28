A man was shot while walking to a store in northeast Colorado Springs late Tuesday, a night after another drive-by shooting, according to police.
The man, whose name has not been released, was walking in the 5400 block of North Nevada Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when a car drove next to him and its occupants fired shots and fled, police say.
The victim called police and reported he'd been shot and police found the man in an apartment unit when they arrived.
The car is described as a white sedan. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Late Monday, a man was injured in southeast Colorado Springs when shots were fired into his home.
The drive-by shooter fired at the house in the 3500 block of Charwood Drive, near Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard, at about 8:15 p.m., police reported. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
It's unclear whether the two shootings are related.
Officers continued to look for Monday's suspect Tuesday morning and this shooting did not appear to be random, said Lt. Steve Noblitt. Details on the shooter or the car they were driving were not immediately available.