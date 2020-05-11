A second inmate has died of COVID-19 at Sterling Correctional Facility in northeastern Colorado, and the number of active cases among inmates there has swelled by more than a third to 327, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Monday.
The update was posted online as part of a new state prisons database reporting the results of coronavirus testing at prisons across the state. The inmate who died was a 61-year-old man, prisons spokeswoman Annie Skinner said, declining to identify him.
The database shows that Crowley County Correctional Facility, located in Ordway east of Pueblo, has 37 positive cases.
Sterling Correctional Facility became the state’s largest outbreak in early May when mass testing revealed 241 inmates and 11 staff members had fallen ill from the virus. An 86-year-old inmate died in May after experiencing symptoms of the illness. He was the first Colorado inmate to die of the disease.
New data show nearly a quarter of the 1,415 inmates tested thus far were positive for the virus. In addition to the 327 inmates battling illness, two others have since recovered, prison officials said.
Among the Sterling prison inmates suffering from COVID-19 is convicted double-murderer Jacob Ind of Woodland Park, his wife, Denise Ind, said. Skinner said she couldn't confirm the information, citing Ind's medical privacy rights.
Ind, 42, was 15 when he participated in the 1992 killings of Pamela and Kermode Jordan, his mother and stepfather, claiming years of abuse. Ind, initially sentenced to two life terms, was resentenced in January 2019 to 60 years in prison, making him eligible for parole after receiving credit for time served.
Ind has a parole hearing scheduled for July.