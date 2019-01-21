The second of two boys implicated in 2017 death threats that rattled Sabin Middle School in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to four years in a juvenile prison.
The now 15-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to a juvenile count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
The penalty was imposed by 4th Judicial District Judge G. David Miller after an attorney for the teen pinned much of the blame on his accomplice and argued his client had no intention of following through.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss adult charges against him. The boy faced four to six years in the Division of Youth Services under the deal.
The other boy charged in the case was sentenced in November to five years in a juvenile prison. During his sentencing hearing, the boy admitted he had the “intent” to carry out threats of violence, leading the judge to dismiss earlier claims that boys were engaging in “puffery.”
In announcing their arrests in October 2017, Colorado Springs police described a plot for a shooting at the school, 3605 N. Carefree Circle, that named potential targets on a so-called “kill list.”
Prosecutors alleged that the teens “idolized” the Columbine High School shooters, quoting from their journals in messages to each other, and that one of the boys had footage on his cellphone of a Molotov cocktail being set off in a culvert near the school.
Prior to their guilty pleas, attorneys for both boys argued they were venting and participating in violent, albeit harmless, fantasies.
Some of the incriminating communications in the case were tossed out by Miller, leading to the December plea deal for the first of the defendants.
Both boys must serve at least three years before their release, their attorneys said.