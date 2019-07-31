A pedestrian severely injured in a hit-and-run July 13 had to have a leg amputated because of the crash, becoming the second Colorado Springs man within five days to lose a leg because of an auto crash.
The 33-year-old man was crossing North Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, likely a red or orange Ford Focus from 2003 to 2007, police said. Police said they would not identify him.
On July 9, local musician Mike Elmore lost his right leg after a suspected drunken driver hit him while he was unloading his van for a gig at Benny’s Restaurant and Lounge, 517 W. Colorado Ave.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run can call police at 719-444-7000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
