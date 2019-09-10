A Colorado Springs middle school increased security Tuesday following a potential threat — the second school to do so in two days.
Administrators at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Academy School District 20 were notified Monday of a possible threat against the school and immediately contacted police and district security, Principal Jeffrey Sterk wrote in a letter to parents.
Authorities did not believe there was a safety concern to students or the school at 9150 Lexington Drive, but per protocol, security would be increased, Sterk said in the Monday letter.
On Monday, security at Sabin Middle School was increased after police received screenshots of a photo of students posing with apparent firearms with the caption warning others not to go to school. The principal told parents in a letter than he did not believe this threat to be credible, either.
Five students — four from Sabin Middle School and one from Doherty High School — were cited with interference with school staff, faculty and students in connection to the threat, police said.