A Colorado Springs middle school increased security Tuesday following a potential threat — the second school to do so in two days.
Administrators at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Academy School District 20 were notified Monday of a possible threat against the school and immediately contacted police and district security, Principal Jeffrey Sterk wrote in a letter to parents.
Authorities did not believe there was a safety concern to students or the school at 9150 Lexington Drive, but per protocol, security would be increased, Sterk said in the Monday letter.
On Monday, security at Sabin Middle School was increased after police received screenshots of a photo of students posing with apparent firearms with the caption warning others not to go to school. The principal told parents in a letter than he did not believe this threat to be credible, either.
Five students — four from Sabin Middle School and one from Doherty High School — were cited with interference with school staff, faculty and students in connection to the threat, police said.
It wasn't the first time that Sabin Middle School has faced threats.
Two teen boys were sentenced to juvenile prison in a 2017 plot to carry out a Columbine-style shooting spree at the school.
In announcing their arrests in October 2017, Colorado Springs police described a plot for a shooting at the school, 3605 N. Carefree Circle, that named potential targets on a “kill list.”
Prosecutors alleged that the teens “idolized” the Columbine High School shooters, quoting from their journals in messages to each other, and that one of the boys had footage on his cellphone of a Molotov cocktail being set off in a culvert near the school.