Pikeview Reservoir in northeast Colorado Springs — a drinking water source and popular fishing hole — has tested positive for blue-green algae, the city’s second body of water inflicted with the toxic substance.
The lake just south of Garden of the Gods Road will be posted with extra signs around the perimeter, warning of unhealthy algae limits, Colorado Springs Utilities announced Wednesday in a news release.
It also will not be tapped for drinking water until the algae bloom is eradicated. But Utilities has no concerns that the tainted water is affecting the community. And the algae should not affect the Southern Delivery System, said Utilities spokeswoman Natalie Eckhart, as that water is pulled directly from the Arkansas River and stored in the Pueblo Reservoir.
Although swimming in Pikeview is always prohibited, the tests for blue-green algae prompted extra precaution, Eckhart said.
The water is still safe for fishermen, but anglers are asked to clean the fish thoroughly and remove the guts before eating it, the news release said.
Friday, the city closed Prospect Lake in Memorial Park indefinitely after it, too, tested positive for the harmful bacteria. A second round of testing Monday revealed toxic algae levels strong enough to kill dogs.
As of Wednesday, the lake was still closed.
State rules limit the algae in recreational bodies of water to 4 micrograms per liter. Prospect Lake tested at 29.7 mcg/L, and Pikeview at less than 5 mcg/L, Eckhart said.
“It’s our responsibility to provide safe, reliable drinking water to our community and to always consider public safety at our reservoirs,” said Earl Wilkinson, chief water services officer, in the news release. “We will continue to closely monitor our reservoirs and take appropriate actions.”
Utilities collects 12,000 water samples a year and conducts more than 400 water quality tests a month, the news release said. Testing has increased recently because warmer weather heightens the risk of blue-green algae. The algae is expected to decrease once cooler weather sets in, Eckhart said.
She couldn’t say why this season has proven to be different from other summers in the city.
Bodies of water in urban environments, such as Pikeview Reservoir and Prospect Lake, tend to have a higher load of naturally occurring nutrients that serve as food for the bacteria, she said. Utilities plans to increase testing for urban bodies of water during the warmer weather.
The state Department of Public Health and Environment says toxic amounts of blue-green algae can cause skin irritation or rashes, blisters around the mouth and nose, asthma, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, headaches, a sore throat, fever, muscle and joint pain, and liver damage.
