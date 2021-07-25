LARIMER COUNTY • The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that search crews had located and recovered a man’s body during their search of a recently flooded area of Poudre Canyon.
It is the second body found since the area was flooded Tuesday night. Two other people are still missing.
The sheriff’s office said that planned areas had been well searched, and teams will not go out again unless they receive new information.
According to the sheriff’s office, four Larimer County Search and Rescue team members accompanied by three dogs worked with heavy equipment operators to sift through large piles of debris for signs of the missing people Saturday, but did not find them.
The search resumed Sunday with a larger group of search and rescue team members, as well as members of the Larimer County Regional All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team, the sheriff’s office said.
On Tuesday, a mudslide near Black Hollow Road, west of the community of Rustic sent a large amount of debris into the canyon, destroying six homes and damaging another. One woman was found deceased in the flood. The four victims are all related, the sheriff’s office said.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to use caution while in the canyon, for their own safety as well as the safety of search and work crews.
Anyone who is caught in a flash flood should leave their vehicle and climb to the highest ground possible, the sheriff’s office said, and should not try to outrun or drive across floodwaters.
