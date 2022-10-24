Authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the death of a homeless man in Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Court records show that on Friday, Gabriel Lee Clark was arrested and booked into El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jose Delgado-Diaz on Oct. 10, sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt confirmed.

Clark, 20, is the second person arrested in Delgao-Diaz's death. Gregory Paul Lee, 64, was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with first-degree murder among five other charges in Delgado-Diaz's death.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Delgado-Diaz matched the description of the man who allegedly started the Stratmoor Hills homeless camp fire that morning. His body was found behind the Deja Vu strip club near the location of the fire just hours after it had begun.

The camp is on private property in a field near Chamberlin and Hampton streets, just north of South Academy Boulevard and B Street.

Arrest records from the 4th Judicial District Court have been sealed for both Lee and Clark.

During Lee's first appearance in court on Friday, Judge Robin Chittum insinuated that the arrest affidavit remains sealed because the investigation is ongoing and the release of the affidavit could compromise the investigation.

Clark is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Monday. Lee will return to court on Nov. 3 for a review hearing. Both men are being held in El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold.