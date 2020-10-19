For people trying to soak up the last fleeting days of autumn weather there's a chance to get out and watch a meteor shower Tuesday night, AccuWeather reported.
Orionid's meteor shower, which is active from Oct. 2 until Nov. 7, peaks Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday morning when a cascade of some of the brightest and fastest meteors of the year are expected to streak across the sky, according to NASA.
"The Orionids are a medium strength shower that sometimes reaches high strength activity," the American Meteor Society wrote.
This year could be even more spectacular than usual according to NASA evidence, which stated 2020 to 2022 could see a larger peak than usual.
Viewers of the celestial performance can expect to see about one meteor every three minutes as 20 or so are expected across the globe every hour, AccuWeather reported.
The ideal time to spot Orionid's meteor's is from 1 a.m. until dawn, although they will start to become visible after 10 p.m., the American Meteor Society wrote.
The key spot to watch will be slightly north of Orion's constellation's brightest star Betelgeuse, NASA wrote.
Weather conditions in Colorado Springs are expected to be mostly clear, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Visibility will also be helped by the fact that the moon will be in the phase of a waxing crescent, meaning less light to interfere with meteor watching, the American Meteor Society wrote.
Orionid's meteor shower comes from the debris of Comet Halley as it orbits the sun. Comet Halley, which was last seen in 1986 is not expected to be visible again until 2061. As the debris enters Earth's atmosphere it burns up making for a display of lights streaming across the sky.
NASA offered a few tips for viewing the meteor shower:
- Find a spot away from light pollution such as street lamps.
- Bring warm gear like a blanket.
- Lay flat on your back or use a lawn chair.
- Be patient! It can take time for your eyes to get used to the dark.