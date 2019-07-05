Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 56F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 56F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.