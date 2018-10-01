SALIDA • Searchers have found numerous remains believed to belong to a Colorado woman who disappeared in 1980.
A five-day excavation on Mount Shavano near Salida for clues into the death of Beverly England was “very successful,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said late Sunday.
Some of the remains had possible damage that might reveal how she died, Spezze said. And several items associated with her death also were found.
The 32-year-old married mother of two disappeared from Salida on June 12, 1980.
She left her children, Bricia and Cayl, then 5 and 8, with a friend to go meet with a woman.
England’s husband found her car at Riverside Park with her purse and shoes still inside on the afternoon of June 12, 1980, reports KDVR-TV in Denver.
Remains found in 1992 in a remote area west of Salida finally were identified in October 2015 as England’s, Spezze and Salida Police Chief Terry Clark announced at the time.
Spezze said officials knew what happened and who did it. No arrest has been made, however.
The newly gathered remains will be sent to the University of Northern Texas to be identified. The University of North Texas also identified the bones found in 1992.
More than 30 people participated in the latest search, including members of the FBI body search team. It took more than a year to get the FBI agents scheduled to come to Colorado, The Denver Post reported.