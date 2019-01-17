A search warrant has been issued for the Waste Management Midway Landfill south of Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
KKTV and other TV stations have connected the warrant to the search for Kelsey Berreth, but The Gazette has been unable to officially confirm that connection.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond for comment. Colorado Bureau of Investigation communications director Susan Medina on Thursday declined to comment on the warrant or confirm whether it was related to the Berreth case.
Berreth, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Cheryl, in early December. The flight instructor was last seen alive on surveillance video on Thanksgiving Day while she was shopping with her 15-month-old daughter at the Woodland Park Safeway.
Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, was arrested Dec. 21 and is charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.
The preliminary hearing for Frazee, 32, is scheduled for Feb. 19.