PARK COUNTY — The Park County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Lakewood couple who went camping last weekend and haven’t been seen since.
A search for Heather and Dave Skillman started on Wednesday in the Kenosha Pass area, according to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. The couple was set to return home from the camping trip on Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office was contacted to investigate after an employer of one of the two became concerned, McGraw said. A neighbor helped give deputies information on where the couple was planning to camp.