JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 15-year-old boy is wanted for stealing multiple guns from a relative’s home on Wednesday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Kaiden Martin is accused of taking multiple guns from a home in the 13000 block of South Cedar Circle in Pine between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Martin disabled the home’s security system, broke into a secured gun safe and stole guns, a suppressor and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.
JeffCo Sheriff seeking public's help in locating Kaiden Martin 15 years old, 6"0', 130 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Suspected of breaking into home and stealing multiple firearms, ammunition, and a suppressor. If he is seen do not approach and call 911. pic.twitter.com/AtU4myB99f— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 6, 2019
His whereabouts are currently unknown, according to the sheriff’s office, and a warrant has been issued for violations of pre-trial and bond conditions.
