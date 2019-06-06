jeffcosheriff.JPG
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 15-year-old boy is wanted for stealing multiple guns from a relative’s home on Wednesday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Kaiden Martin is accused of taking multiple guns from a home in the 13000 block of South Cedar Circle in Pine between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Martin disabled the home’s security system, broke into a secured gun safe and stole guns, a suppressor and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

His whereabouts are currently unknown, according to the sheriff’s office, and a warrant has been issued for violations of pre-trial and bond conditions.

