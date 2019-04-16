A search is underway for a Fort Carson soldier missing since Monday night, post officials said Tuesday.
The soldier, whose name has not been released, was last seen on foot about 9:45 p.m. at the Fort Carson Land Navigation course, along the post's southeastern corner near Pueblo West.
The soldier was participating in the Expert Field Medical Badge competition.
No more information will be released until the soldier's family is "informed of the situation," the release says.
Soldiers from several Fort Carson units, Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and El Paso County Search and Rescue teams are searching the area where the soldier last was seen, the release says. Air searches are being conducted by the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division and Flight for Life helicopters.