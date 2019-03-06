The mother of a Teller County man accused of killing his fiancee cheered, “YAY the witch is dead” in an online post on the day authorities say her son bludgeoned Kelsey Berreth with a baseball bat at her Woodland Park townhome.
A screenshot of the posting to a Facebook page registered in the name of Sheila McCorkle-Frazee was among the evidence made public Wednesday in a trove of search papers unsealed by a judge this week.
No charges have been filed against Sheila Frazee in the Berreth case, records show, and her attorney, Joshua Tolini of Colorado Springs, declined to comment, citing a gag order. But it raises questions about whether authorities believe the mother of suspect Patrick Frazee knew about Berreth's killing and did not report it.
Prosecutors called Sheila Frazee to the stand at a prior hearing for Frazee, but a judge ruled that she didn't have to testify after her attorney indicated she would assert her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
During that hearing, El Paso County District Attorney Dan May said he wanted to question Sheila Frazee about a witness' report that she saw her son burning evidence on their Florissant-area ranch.
A Woodland Park police investigator included a screenshot of the social media post in a Dec. 14 warrant application seeking a judge’s permission to search the 30-acre ranch where authorities say Frazee lived with his mother. Investigators later found adult teeth in "multiple rooms," as well as a sheet that might contain blood, but it's unclear if the items have been tested or if they are related to the crime.
No other information about the Facebook posting was provided, and the Facebook account no longer appears to be active.
According to authorities, the “witch” comment came at 4:22 p.m. Nov. 22 – after Berreth’s murder in her Woodland Park townhome but 10 days before she had been reported missing.
Documents from nearly two dozen searches were posted on a state judicial website two days after a judge ordered them released at a pretrial motions hearing in Cripple Creek for Frazee, who is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation of murder in Berreth’s presumed death.
The documents may be viewed here: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Case_Details.cfm?Case_ID=2867
In his ruling on Monday, 4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells found the search warrants were public records and should be unsealed once personal information had been redacted. Prosecutors did not take a position. Attorneys for Frazee objected, saying the release of further information could impair the search for an unbiased jury in the mountain community.
Sells downplayed the potential for harming the investigation or tainting Frazee’s yet to be scheduled trial, saying the contents of the search papers were largely described at a Feb. 19 pretrial hearing that laid out the case against him.
The search papers include data obtained from Verizon and Facebook as investigators sought to link Frazee to the suspected murder of Berreth, 29, with whom he shared custody of their now 15-month-old daughter — evidence that puts him at the scene of her Thanksgiving Day killing and at his ranch were a witness reported that Berreth’s body was burned with oil and gasoline.
They also show surveillance images depicting Frazee at key locations in what authorities call a murder plot, including at a gas station, where he filled a 5-gallon container with gasoline.
The movements of cellphones in the case emerged as a key part of the evidence against Frazee, alongside testimony by Krystal Lee Kenney, an Idaho nurse who said Frazee confessed to her and directed her to help with a coverup, including cleaning Berreth’s apartment and driving to Idaho with Berreth’s phone to create the appearance the woman was still alive.
Kenney, of Hansen, Idaho, faces up to 18 months in prison under a plea bargain that requires her to take the stand against Frazee.
The application to search the Frazee ranch contains phone records showing text exchanges between Berreth's phone and Frazee's phone in the days after authorities say she was slain, all previously disclosed at Frazee's evidentiary hearing.
"Do you even love me?" went a message from Berreth's phone to Frazee on Nov. 25, three days after she was allegedly beaten to death.
A Dec. 11 application for a judge’s order to obtain saliva samples from Frazee relates an as-yet unreported outburst by Frazee after the birth of the couple’s daughter.
Because the girl was born three weeks early, she needed extra medical care upon her birth, so doctors wouldn’t permit Kelsey Berreth to keep the girl in her room afterward, according to the warrant application.
That angered Patrick Frazee, who believed the baby’s first few hours should be spent with her parents for bonding.
“Patrick became so upset and verbally abusive with the nursing staff that Social Services was notified,” Woodland Park police Cmdr. Christopher Adams wrote, citing an account by Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth.
The girl was “removed” from the couple’s care until a safety evaluation could be done “to determine if Kelsey was being physical abused by Patrick.”
Frazee is due back in court April 5, where he is expected to enter a plea. A trial date is likely to be scheduled then.