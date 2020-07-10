Detectives are still looking for a 43-year-old man considered a "person of interest" in the strangulation death of his 70-year-old father in May, authorities said Friday.
Darrell Berry was found dead May 13 inside a home on El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs with signs of blunt force trauma and strangulation, according to a recently obtained autopsy report that ruled the man's death a homicide and a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Bobby Joe Berry, was named a "person of interest" in May, though a spokeswoman declined to provide details as to why detectives were looking for the 43-year-old, citing the ongoing investigation.
Berry, who is considered armed and dangerous, could have friends in the Dallas and Borger, Texas areas, and could possibly be in California, the Sheriff's Office said. If seen, authorities warned not to approach him.
Authorities described him as weighing about 160 pounds, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Detectives believe he could be in a car with his father's license plates, Colorado 472-VGK, which were reported missing.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-555 or Detective Brklich at (719) 520-7229.