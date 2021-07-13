A former Fountain police chief made it to the final three candidates for Pueblo’s next chief of police.
David Moore, Steven Noeller, and Frank Rodriguez were announced as the top three candidates for the position on Tuesday. Moore was appointed as the chief of police of the Falcon Police Department in 2008.
Noeller is currently serving as Pueblo’s interim chief of police, and Rodriguez is the Raleigh deputy commissioner of criminal investigations in the North Carolina Department of Insurance.
Former Woodland Park police chief Miles DeYoung refutes findings in report that expedited his retirement
Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said that he’ll make a decision on his top pick within fourteen business days. After that, the person he chooses will have to be approved by Pueblo’s city council.
The committee choosing the police chief includes several community leaders, former police officers, and Pueblo city officials, including chief of staff Laura Solano, director of human resources Marisa Pacheco, former Colorado State Patrol Maj. Scott Copley, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People representative Ron Wiley, League of United Latin American Citizens representative John B. Cordova, and International Brotherhood of Police Officers representative Jimmie Quintana.