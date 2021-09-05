Search for missing paddle boarder underway at Rampart Reservoir

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue, along with EPSO deputies and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department are at Rampart Reservoir, searching for a possible missing paddle boarder.
Initial calls were received after a witness said they saw a paddle boarder go under water. According to the witness, the person did not resurface.
Firefighters, deputies, and El Paso County Search and Rescue are on scene now, and the reservoir is closed. CSFD heavy rescue drivers are in the water searching for the missing person now.
