The search for a missing Air Force Academy cadet candidate in the Longs Peak area began at sunrise Tuesday, but the 20-year-old wasn’t found, a Rocky Mountain National Park news release says.
Micah Tice of Las Vegas is a student at the academy’s preparatory school.
Searchers “encountered deep snow and high winds” as they looked for Tice on sections of the Longs Peak Trail, sections of the Boulder Field to the Keyhole area and the trail to Chasm Lake, the release says. A Colorado National Guard helicopter “conducted an initial aerial reconnaissance,” but was forced to stop because winds were gusting at more than 90 mph.
Tice left his sponsor’s home in Colorado Springs on Thursday evening, an academy statement says.
His parents, who live in Nevada, last spoke to him about 9 p.m. Friday. He told them he was going to do schoolwork that night and perhaps take a hike Saturday. His phone’s signal last was received Saturday near East Woodmen Road and Interstate 25.
Tice’s vehicle was found Monday afternoon at the Longs Peak trailhead.
Tice’s planned destination and route were unknown, but the weather Saturday on Longs Peak “was poor with significant snow accumulation, extremely high winds and bitter cold temperatures,” a national park news release says.
Tice is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has been in the Longs Peak area since Saturday or has information about Tice’s planned route is asked to call Rocky Mountain National Park at 970-586-1204.