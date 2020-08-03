JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The effort to recover the body of an 18-year-old who went missing near the swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir will resume Monday morning.
Dive members with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) attempted to recover the body of the man Friday evening, but they were unsuccessful. The dive team returned to Chatfield State Park on Saturday and again on Sunday, but weather forced search teams to stop Sunday afternoon.
CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team planned to search the water throughout Saturday night. That team uses an underwater remote-operated vehicle, which uses sonar, lights, a video camera and a manipulator used in searches, according to CPW.
The man was reported missing and last seen 60 feet off the shoreline in 18 feet of water on the south end of the Catfish Flats area just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, rescue crews said.