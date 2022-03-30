A search continued Wednesday for a hiker who went missing on his birthday near the summit of Pikes Peak.
In a Facebook post, El Paso County Search and Rescue said a team was sent to near the 14,115-foot mountain's summit on Tuesday night to look for the hiker, identified on social media as Michael Ransom. He was reported overdue about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
His sister, Halie, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that she hadn't heard from her brother since 10 p.m. the day before. Her post also said that Michael was hiking on his birthday, and that he got elevation sickness or a migraine at some point but was planning to take the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway train back down.
The sister, who lives in Oklahoma City, according to her Facebook page, said in the post that she believed her brother was heading back to Barr Camp after his train ride was canceled due to weather concerns. He hasn't been heard from since.
She did not immediately respond to The Gazette for further comments.