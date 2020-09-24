The family of Suzanne Morphew gathered around 400 people to help search for the Colorado mother who has been missing for four months, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Search groups met around 8 a.m. Thursday at Poncha Springs Visitors Center to begin the search where Morphew she was last seen on a bike ride on Mother's Day near her home in Salida, KKTV wrote.
The search website page urges those who join to follow Chaffee County mountain safety tips, including telling someone trusted the route they plan to take and to bring proper items such as insulated clothes, food, and navigation tools.
The 49-year-old woman was reported missing by neighbors when she didn't return. Law enforcement started to search when her husband was reportedly unable to contact her while at work in Denver that morning, according to KKTV.
Some of Morphew's personal items and bike were found near her home, KKTV wrote.
A friend spoke to Morphew over social media the day she went missing about an upcoming wedding, some hours later she made several posts that family and friends said were "out of character," according to the organization helping to lead search efforts.
Morphew's brother, Andrew Moorman, came from Indiana to lead the searches.
A vigil for Morphew will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Riverside park