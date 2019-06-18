The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is four days into the search for a Colorado Springs woman who fell into the south fork of the Rio Grande, Sheriff Fred Hosselkus said Tuesday.
The woman was traveling with one other person on U.S. 160 over Wolf Creek Pass on Saturday when the pair stopped along the river near mile marker 175½, Hosselkus said. The woman, whose name has not been released, climbed onto a rock, slipped and fell in.
"The area she fell in, you don't have a chance," he said. "You don't have a chance to get out. There's no way."
Mineral County is in southwest Colorado, settled in the Rio Grande National Forest. Creede is the county's only incorporated city.
The search for the woman began Saturday evening, Hosselkus said.
Whitewater rescue experts from The Adventure Company of Buena Vista arrived Monday to assist in the search, The South Fork Tines reported.
"The water levels that we have over here are hindering the search a little bit," Hosselkus said. "We're running about 1,700, 1,800 (cubic feet per second) over there, and it's a very narrow, very violent kind of river — a lot of rocks."
Rivers are raging at or near flood levels across Colorado, with plenty of snow yet to melt on many mountain ranges. With more runoff on the way and the rainy season approaching, many communities are bracing for impact.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office announced June 11 that its stretch of the Rio Grande was "closed to all vessels until further notice," citing "public safety due to high volume of runoff." East Willow Creek above Creede, three campgrounds and a road also were closed.
The Sheriff's Office has no plans to suspend the search, but "the river is just too much right now to put anybody in it, to go (on) dive-outs and look in different holes and different places," Hosselkus said.
"But we actually go over there every day, and search different strainers that are in the river, different boulder areas, different pools, just thinking that as the water level drops, we're going to be able to see something.
"I don't think she made it out of the south fork of the Rio Grande into the Rio Grande — I'm hoping she didn't, because if she ended up in the Rio Grande, then that's a lot of river. I'm hoping the strainers keep her in that river to where when the water levels drop, we'll be able to find her."
The Sheriff's Office posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook: "For the next several days response personnel will focus on high probability locations until the water levels decrease and clarity improves."
Click here for more local public safety news.