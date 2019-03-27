A passenger in a maroon sports utility vehicle fired a gun at a Colorado Springs police officer early Wednesday before the vehicle sped away, police said.
Police are still looking for the gunman and released no description after the incident just after 3 a.m. at Crestline Drive and Airport Road. It came after a night of gunplay in southeast Colorado Springs. Police say they were called to several reports of gunfire in the area of Fountain and Murray boulevards when an officer spotted the SUV, which was driving erratically and making moves to avoid police.
When an officer drove near the SUV, it swerved as a passenger pulled a pistol and fired. The shot didn't strike the officer of his car.
The SUV roared away at high speed, eluding police.
Officers later found a shell casing at the site of the shooting.
Police asked that anyone who has information about the SUV or its occupants to call 444-7000.