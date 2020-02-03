Five days into the search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the agency conducted an extensive search through the boy's neighborhood.

However, Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the agency, would not say if searchers found anything that would help locate Gannon.

More than 160 volunteers from supporting military agencies joined the Sheriff's Office to comb through Lorson Ranch, a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs where Gannon was last seen.

The boy's stepmother, Letecia "Tecia" Stauch, told authorities he was on his way to a friend's house Monday when he went missing. Officials have not said if Gannon ever made it to the friend's house.

Over the week, detectives said they've received more than 100 tips that are being "vetted." Thousands of Facebook users have joined social media groups entertaining speculation about the missing boy, despite the Sheriff's Office warning that "misinformation spread on social media has been an absolute hindrance to this case."

Friday, blue ribbons were placed throughout Lorson Ranch to show support for the family and let Gannon know he's desperately missed, organizers said.

Saturday, the office thanked 10 groups that assisted in the day's search efforts:

The FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, El Paso County Search and Rescue, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Fountain Police Department, the Salvation Army, the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, the Army 4th Engineer Battalion and the National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade.

The group's search will continue into Sunday, Kirby said, with the office still reviewing a "pool" of volunteer applications if there are future searches.

"We would like to remind those who live in or around Lorson Ranch area to be mindful of and check areas on your property a child may hide to include yards, window wells, outbuildings and culverts," a Sheriff's Office statement said.