Drones and a team aboard a Flight For Life helicopter joined the search Wednesday for a 20-year-old hiker who went missing on Mount Herman over the weekend.
Kevin Rudnicki, a junior at the University of Wyoming who grew up in Palmer Lake, was last seen about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, when he ran into one of his former middle school teachers on a trail.
“No news yet,” Rudnicki’s mother, Melissa Reynolds, wrote on Facebook about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“We appreciate the 90-plus people that came out today and looked with us,” says a Wednesday night post on El Paso County Search and Rescue’s Facebook page. The agency plans to search “specific areas” Thursday in coordination with Rudnicki’s family and will not need community assistance.
“We appreciate the local restaurants that donated food & drinks to the searchers,” the agency wrote. “Thank you for all of your effort, interest, & concerns.”
Rudnicki is very familiar with the area, having spent the past six or seven years hiking in Pike National Forest near Palmer Lake and making his own trail maps, his mother said Tuesday.
He is studying watershed management and wants to work for the U.S. Forest Service after graduation, Reynolds said.
“He wants the forest to be his office,” she said. “He doesn’t want to be in a building, in front of a computer. He wants to be out getting his hands dirty.”
Rudnicki is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with curly red or auburn hair, a poster says. He was wearing a green shirt, khaki cargo shorts, a Wyoming baseball cap and tan military boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.