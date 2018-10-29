Rescuers retrieved a woman's body Monday after she apparently died in a fall near Barr Trail on Pikes Peak, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.
Hikers reported seeing the body about noon Sunday near the 16 Golden Stairs, the final stretch to the summit, sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.
Authorities tried to use a helicopter to recover the body Sunday but couldn't land it on the difficult terrain, Kirby said.
Search and rescue crews resumed their efforts about 5 a.m. Monday and retrieved the body about 2 p.m., she said.
The Sheriff's Office has not released the woman's identity. The county Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Kirby said.