A 7-year-old girl from Pueblo is still missing after reportedly disappearing with her noncustodial biological mother, multiple law enforcement agencies said.

Rachael Bastian was last seen on Sunday when her legal guardian allowed Bastian's biological mother and noncustodial parent, 39-year-old Cassandra Bastian, to take her for visitation, the Pueblo Police Department reported.

Cassandra Bastian was supposed to return Rachael on Sunday but did not do so, police said.

"Due to the strict reporting requirements of the Colorado State Amber Alert process, it was deemed an Amber Alert would not be available to be sent out as Rachael was not deemed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury," police said in a social media post.

Rachael and Cassandra Bastian were last seen in the 500 block of U.S. 50 in Pueblo in a red 1990 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate No. S63 XSJ, a "fictitious" plate, police said.

Police said a warrant for second-degree kidnapping has been issued for the mother.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released an Endangered Missing Alert for Rachael Bastian, described as white female being 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 62 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Cassandra Bastian is described as being a white female with blond hair, hazel eyes and being 5-foot-9 and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the mother's and daughter's whereabouts are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or 719-553-3329 or, to remain anonymous, the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 and http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.