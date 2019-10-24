Colorado’s latest snow blast serves as a reminder to wax those skis. Here’s another reminder to snag some last-chance deals on gear and lift tickets.

This weekend’s Ski & Snowboard Expo in Denver might catch you off guard, as the bargain fest usually happens in November.

But indeed the 28th annual expo will run Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center, where a $15 entree fee could mean finding your next skis, board, boots, bindings, goggles or any odds and ends you’ll need on the slopes this season.

As always, you can bank on up to 70% discounts on goods. And you can score a bundle of marked-down passes by participating ski areas. Here's a look at some:

Arapahoe Basin: Five days for the price of four, $229

Aspen Snowmass: Four days for $284, $439 for seven, exclusive to the expo

Copper Mountain: Five days for the price of four, $279

Loveland: Four-pack for $159, down $10 from online

Winter Park: Four-packs for $259, exclusive to the expo

Wolf Creek: $68 lift tickets for the first 80 who claim them, in honor of ski area's 80th anniversary

That $15 admission, by the way, includes a $10 GetSkiTickets.com gift card, a chance to win a $1,000 Sun and Ski Sports gift card and a chance to win an Ikon Pass. Hours noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.