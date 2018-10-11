Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming to Colorado Oct. 20 to rally support for two ballot proposals that would curb gerrymandering — amendments Y and Z.
The time and location are still in the works, but the details should be sorted out in the next few days, including the public event, a campaign official confirmed. Supporters were told in a Wednesday invitation to save the date for an afternoon reception.
Amendments Y and Z, respectively, would create independent commissions to draw legislative and congressional districts. As it’s done now, every 10 years the legislature has a dominant role in how the boundaries are drawn, sometimes gaining a political edge that’s called gerrymandering. That gives political parties more control over the districts and impedes fair competition, say critics of gerrymandering and supporters of the Colorado initiatives.
The issue is being fought across the country, in the courts and at the ballot. With the exception of anti-tax advocate Doug Bruce, no formal opposition has coalesced.
The 71-year-old movie icon and former Republican governor of California has made his position clear in support of the Colorado effort.
“We’re going to terminate gerrymandering together by fighting for campaigns in four states,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter.
Fair Maps Colorado, the coalition driving the November ballot questions, is arranging Schwarzenegger’s visit and the public rally.
The Colorado news coincides with new reports that Schwarzenegger is owning up to past incidents of sexual misconduct with women, which the then-married candidate denied when he was running for governor of California in 2003 an characterized it as a political hit job.
“Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry,” he told Men’s Health magazine and CNN reported Thursday. “I feel bad about it, and I apologize. When I became governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake.”