A senior master sergeant with the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Air Force Base east of Colorado Springs died Wednesday while hiking a peak in Park County, the military said Saturday.
Harold Mosley II was hiking Badger Mountain, an 11,295-foot peak northwest of Lake George, when he died.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Col. Mitchell Stratton, unit commander. “We are a family and we are sad to lose one of our own. We will work to support each other in the coming days.”
No other information about Mosley or how he died was released.
According to his LinkedIn page, Mosley was a senior enlisted leader at the NSDC and had previously served as squadron superintendent of the 25th Space Range Squadron at Schriever.
He had been in the Air Force since at least 2000, when he was an aircraft electrician with the 62nd Airlift Squadron.
He received a bachelor’s degree in international relations and affairs and a master’s in space studies from American Military University. Mosley also had a master’s in leadership from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Undersheriff David Wohlers, did not immediately return a phone message Saturday.