An airman stationed at Schriever Air Force Base was arrested Tuesday night after police say he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl he met online to have sex with him.
Justin Desmond Carr, 19, is being held on suspicion of internet luring and sexual exploitation of a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said Carr is stationed at Schriever Air Force Base but was arrested at Peterson Air Force Base, where he lives. The girl is from Colorado Springs, a spokeswoman from the Sheriff's Office said.
"We hold out people to high standards of performance and accountability, this type of behavior is not consistent with Air Force values and will not be tolerated," Schriever tweeted in response.
Carr joined the military in June 2018 and works in radio frequency transmission services, said air force spokesman Mike Dickerson.
