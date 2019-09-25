An active-duty Schriever Air Force Base employee was arrested Tuesday night after police say he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl he met online to have sex with him.
Justin Desmond Carr, 19, is being held on suspicion of internet luring and sexual exploitation of a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said Carr is stationed at Schriever Air Force Base but was arrested at Peterson Air Force Base, where he lives. The girl is from Colorado Springs, a spokeswoman from the Sheriff's Office said.
"We hold out people to high standards of performance and accountability, this type of behavior is not consistent with Air Force values and will not be tolerated," Schriever tweeted in response.
Stay with gazette.com as this story develops.