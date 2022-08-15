Colorado Springs police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in the 1800 block of North Circle Drive and the 1400 and 1800 blocks of North Union Boulevard.

Lila Gruss was arrested after police responded to burglar alarms going off in the 1400 block of North Union Avenue. Gruss allegedly burglarized or vandalized 11 buildings, including two schools. After arrival, police say they heard alarms to the north and proceeded there.

Police found several of the burglarized or vandalized businesses and buildings after arriving to the second location. While patrolling this area, officers located Gruss, who they say matched the suspect's description.

Gruss was taken into custody and confessed to the burglaries.

The damage caused by Gruss is estimated by police to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.