As schools across the Pikes Peak region switch to remote learning on Monday, many will start or continue distributing free food to families as well.
A region-wide map is available at: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1ReAeP6awZgoaW0CDunz6M5CLmEmw_Lij&ll=38.85613456221063%2C-104.78400414999999&z=11.
A few highlights:
Starting Monday, Harrison School District 2 will give away free sack meals from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays at every school in the district.
Woodland Park School District RE-2 will offer grab and go meals beginning Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Elementary bus loop in Woodland Park, Summit Elementary student drop-off loop in Divide and the Florissant Grange parking lot in Florissant.
Two meals will be handed out per container — that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.