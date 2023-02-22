Cañon City High School joined a long list of schools statewide that were placed on lockdown Wednesday, following a wave of hoax threats of school violence.

Police said dispatch received a threat to Cañon City High School around 8:30 a.m. A man called police, claiming to be in possession of a rifle and pipe bombs, and entering the school. The caller did not identify themselves and immediately hung up, according to police.

School resource officers were already at the high school at the time of the call, according to Cañon City police, and assisted school staff in placing the school on lockdown status.

"In an abundance of caution, the school was searched by law enforcement officers for any threats that may have existed. Finding none, the lockdown was lifted and students were released," states a Cañon City police news release.

As of 12:04 p.m., the district announced the high school had been released from lockdown and would return to operations as normal.

"While the incident caused discomfort for staff and students, we are glad to report that everyone is safe, and no injuries have been reported." the district statement read.

According to the release all Cañon City schools remained on a modified secured status, meaning that anyone who enters or exits the schools would be monitored by school staff.

Cañon City was not an isolated incident.

Schools in Aspen, Alamosa, Boulder, Brighton, Clear Creek County, Durango, Englewood, Estes Park, Glenwood Springs and Gilpin County also received various threats Wednesday. Lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders followed the threats.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The FBI in Denver said it is aware of the situation.

"FBI Denver is aware of numerous threats made today to a variety of organizations and institutions across Colorado," the agency said. "The FBI works closely with its law enforcement partners by providing resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it is also monitoring the incidents.

Lockdowns have since been lifted at most schools. So far, no school district or law enforcement agency has found any of the threats to be credible.

It was a similar scene to the north, where Boulder police put out a shelter-in-place alert for the area around Boulder High School as a precaution. Police also said busses had been brought to Boulder High School to evacuate students to the reunification center after all classes and activities had been canceled for the day.

CU Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold spoke in a press conference Wednesday morning to address the incident. According to Herold, CU's dispatch center received a call at about 8:30 a.m.

"We had a caller relay that he was outside Boulder High School with semi-automatic weapons, and he was prepared to go inside" Herold said.

Maris said semi-automatic gunfire could be heard in the background of the call.

"There is no evidence to support the caller was ever at the school." Herold said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the change in lockdown status and to list additional schools around the state that reported similar threats.