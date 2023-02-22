Cañon City High School has lifted its lockdown order after a bomb threat made towards the school were determined to be false, according to a release from the Canon City Schools Fremont RE-1 Facebook page.

CCPD said dispatch received a bomb threat to Canon City High School around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of 12:04 p.m., the district announced the high school had been released from lockdown and would return to operations as normal.

"While the incident caused discomfort for staff and students, we are glad to report that everyone is safe, and no injuries have been reported." the release read.

According to the release all Canon City Schools will remain on a modified secured status, meaning that anyone who enters or exits the schools will be monitored by school staff.

Canon City was not an isolated incident. Schools including Boulder, Brighton, Englewood, Glenwood Springs and Aspen also received various threats today, and instituted lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders.

Lockdowns have since been lifted at Glenwood Springs High School, Aspen Elementary, Middle, and High School, Boulder High School and Brighton High School.

Authorities from numerous districts said no credible threat was found.

Boulder police said a shelter in place alert had been put in place for several streets around the high school campus as a precaution. Police also said busses had been brought to Boulder High School to evacuate students to the reunification center after all classes and activities had been canceled for the day.

CU Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold spoke in a press conference Wednesday morning to address the incident. According to Maris, CU dispatch center received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m.

"We had a caller relay that he was outside Boulder High School with semi-automatic weapons, and he was prepared to go inside" Maris said.

Maris said semi-automatic gunfire could be heard in the background of the call.

"There is no evidence to support the caller was ever at the school." Maris said.

No injuries have been reported at any of the threatened schools at this time.