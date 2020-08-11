For principal Randy Zimmerman, the choice was ethically simple but logistically complex: Offer all of his teachers an option to instruct in person or online this fall.
"It's the right thing, and I could," said Zimmerman, principal of CIVA Charter High School, a small college-prep school with an emphasis on visual and performance arts in Colorado Springs.
Of potentially asking teachers to return to work in a classroom during a pandemic: "It really made me quite nervous," he said. Of offering them options: "I thought it was the right thing to do to empower the teachers."
As the principal of a small charter, Zimmerman has more flexibility to offer his staff options while the virus continues to rampage. Several area school districts say they often don't.
Of the 10 area school districts that responded to a survey from The Gazette, just four — Academy District 20, Harrison District 2, Falcon District 49 and Widefield District 3 — unequivocally stated they would offer a remote work option to teachers who are at high risk for the virus.
The school districts' decisions are complicated, involving the intersection of "public health orders, disability law, family medical leave rights and labor laws, all of which may intersect and provide some protection for individuals," said Zach Mountin, associate clinical professor at the University of Colorado Boulder's law school.
Additionally, teachers' individual contracts or collective bargaining agreements may grant them particular rights and would need to be "litigated on an individual basis," he said.
"It's difficult to make a one-size-fits all pronouncement," Mountin said, adding that employees with conditions that classify them as high risk per Gov. Jared Polis' public health order "probably have the best claim." They include individuals who are 65 and older; have cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Type 2 diabetes, or Sickle cell disease; are immunocompromised; have a body mass index of 30 or higher; have "serious heart conditions"; or who have been "determined to be high risk by a licensed health provider."
"We know from the language of" state public health orders "that employees can't be compelled to work in person" during the pandemic, he said. "In the end I would say there's a pretty strong argument that's job protection, that an individual can't be fired for refusing to come in" if they're high risk.
"What's a little unclear is what, then, if you can't fire somebody? Does that create an entitlement to a remote or telework position, or is there some sort of middle ground? Could they be forced on leave for the duration?"
Zimmerman knows what's at stake — intimately: He suffered through COVID-19 in the spring. As the state was under Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order and his trips outside were limited to quick runs to the grocery store, he's still unsure how he contracted it.
"It was pretty rough, pretty bleak at first," he said.
District 20 plans to offer high-risk instructors “internal, online teaching assignments” at its online schools.
“We are seeing an increase of families choosing our online options, therefore we’ll need teachers to support these positions,” district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said.
Online teaching positions will first be offered to those who fall into the category of “vulnerable populations,” she said.
As for teachers with high-risk family members, “there are some leave-of-absence types available for staff who may not feel comfortable teaching in person,” Cortez said.
Falcon school officials said the district would offer remote work to those with health conditions, and its human resources team would work with individuals who care for high-risk family members “on a case by case basis,” noting that such staffers may have options under “general and COVID-specific regulations."
Widefield responded it would offer remote work options to staff with "underlying health conditions or other related needs," including those who are caretakers to high-risk individuals. Harrison officials said the district was offering such options to "all staff members who have legitimate reasons for which they cannot report to work," including those who have "medical conditions or other concerns."
Some districts — such as Ellicott, Peyton and District 11 — indicated they'd approach each staffer’s situation on a case-by-case basis.
“Supervisors will assume the best intention of employees and know that 2020 has been a challenging year and one to be in the history books,” District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said. “Supervisors are encouraged to address the fears of employees and make certain reasonable accommodations to address concerns. If employees present a doctor’s explanation for any type of underlying conditions for themselves or a family member they care for, human resources will work with the employee to make accommodations, which could include working remotely.”
Other districts, including Miami Yoeder, reported they cannot offer such options because of their small size and lack of community internet access.
“We are making available any [personal protective equipment] that staff members would like,” Miami Yoeder Superintendent Dwight Barnes said.
Fountain Fort Carson District 8 officials said employees are “expected to report to their work locations in accordance with their contracted days,” adding that “the only employees who will work remote are the staff who work in the Fountain-Fort Carson Virtual Academy program,” created in response to the pandemic.
“The district’s goal is to implement in-person learning for all students when it is safe to do so throughout the school year,” spokeswoman Christy McGee said. “In order to be prepared for this, we feel it is best if staff are present on site to train and establish their routines.”
Any time the school is in a mode of remote learning, “teachers will have access to more classroom resources and consistent wifi when they physically are in their classrooms,” she said.
“Teaching from school creates a consistent expectation of all staff and allows teachers to always be prepared for students to return to in-person learning.”