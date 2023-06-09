Jestine Rodriguez remembers her school bus rides well, but not necessarily fondly.

Her drivers were “always so grouchy,” setting a poor tone for school-bound children starting their days. She could do better, she thought at the time. That desire has remained with her ever since.

“When people always ask, ‘What would be your dream job?’ I crack up because, like, I’ve always wanted to drive a school bus,” said Rodriguez, a School District 49 mother of three. “I would just like to be the positive person that they get to encounter because you don’t know what kids are dealing with when they leave their homes and they get on a school bus, and if they’re taunted or what they’re gonna face when they get there. But I can be a safe place, and that would be really fun.”

On Friday, Rodriguez moved one step closer to her dream job as one of more than 40 people who showed up to D-49’s first-ever bus test driving recruitment event at Falcon High School. Community members were invited to tour school buses before hopping behind the wheel under the close supervision of a trainer, who guided them through the process.

The event was an effort by the district’s transportation team to fill 26 vacant driving positions. A lack of drivers has resulted in 20 cut routes and countless canceled field trips.

Several people applied for training before leaving the event, according to Transportation Director Jack Pietraallo. He anticipates even more will sign up from home.

“And I was hoping to get one,” Pietraallo said. “We’ve had more people here than we could really handle at once, so there was a little bit of a waiting line to get through the process, but that was a good thing. We’ll know to bring more next time.”

Pietraallo said his team is already anticipating another test driving event in the future due to the inaugural event’s success.

Interested community members first joined trainers in small groups to tour the buses inside and out as they explained the pre-trip inspection process. Everything from the lights and lenses, to the rims and lug nuts, to the seats and windows are checked before a bus can hit the road.

“We’ve all been in your shoes. We started from scratch,” said trainer Patty Mize, a district employee of 25 years. “It does seem like a lot. … However, once you get into a routine, it will only take you 10-15 minutes. Easy peasy, I’m tellin’ ya.”

Test driver David Wintermute, a retiree who already has a commercial driver’s license and has some prior experience, said learning to drive a bus teaches “the safest of the safest approaches” to driving. Wintermute attended the event in part to occupy his time and in part to fill a dire need in the community.

“The fact that they advertised it tells me they’re desperate for drivers, and when people ask for help, I like to be there to help,” Wintermute said.

After bus tours, trainers took test drivers for one-on-one trips around the parking lot at low speeds. Test drivers navigated through cones and light poles and practiced mock student stops as trainers explained which switches to press.

“Not too bad for my first time in a ginormous thing,” said Rodriguez as she parallel parked the bus between traffic cones.

After applying, drivers must pass a test to acquire a bus driving permit. Then, they will return to the district to begin training. The training process varies by driver but typically takes about four weeks to complete, according to Pietraallo. However, trainers will work with new drivers as long as they need to ensure they are comfortable.

“The key there is that we’re not going to put somebody behind the wheel who’s not ready to be behind the wheel,” Pietraallo said. “As long as it takes is as long as it takes.”