School District 49 announced its sole finalist in its search for a new superintendent on Friday.

The board of education named district chief executive officer Peter Hilts as the only finalist during executive session at a special meeting on Thursday. The board will officially vote to approve his contract on May 4, according to a news release.

“He is a seasoned administrator in public education in the Pikes Peak region,” the release states. “In his time at D49, Hilts has been a key member of a team overseeing D49’s transformation to a district of innovation, made up of distinct zones offering the widest array of exceptional choices and learning opportunities that will launch students to success."

Before going D-49, Hilts spent a decade in leadership roles at The Classical Academy, a charter school in north Colorado Springs. He served nearly a decade more as the district's chief education officer before becoming CEO in 2022.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He stepped into the CEO role following the resignations of chief business officer Brett Ridgway and chief operations officer Pedro Almeida last summer, which they said were due in part to political strife among the school board members. Together, the trio composed the district's three executive leadership model, which spread superintendent responsibilities across several administrators with different areas of focus.

The district will return to a single superintendent model in July.