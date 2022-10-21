The leader of Harrison School District 2 has been named the 2023 Colorado Superintendent of the Year.

Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel received the honor from the Colorado Association of School Executives after being selected by a committee of former winners and superintendents.

“Our selection committee could not have been more impressed with Dr. Birhanzel’s leadership, including her sincere and authentic work to personally connect with students,” Weld County Re-3J superintendent Greg Rabenhorst said in a news release. Rabenhorst chaired the award’s interview and selection process.

“She is a fierce and unwavering advocate for her students, staff and community and the evidence of her impact is clear in every single area of the district, from transportation staff and paraprofessionals, to teachers and principals,” he added.

Birhanzel “walks the talk” by putting students’ needs at the center of her decision making, according to the news release. Under her leadership, the district boasts an 81% graduation rate and 1.2% dropout rate. District 2 also outperforms every other comparable district in the state with at least 65% minority students and 65% of students receiving free and reduced lunch.

Employee culture scores are also the highest the district has ever seen since Birhanzel became superintendent, and staff retention is at an all-time-high.

She will represent Colorado in the 2023 National Association of School Administrators’ National Superintendent of the Year program, according to the release, and will be in contention for the national award.