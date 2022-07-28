As Colorado Springs school districts face teacher and staff shortages for the fast-approaching 2022-2023 school year, one district is making an aggressive effort to bolster their numbers.

Colorado Springs School District 11 is holding five “on-the-spot” job fairs in early August, during which qualified applicants can be hired immediately and receive a $2,500 signing bonus.

The district is hoping to shore up a teacher workforce that is currently about 10% shy of full strength, with 129 open teaching positions. There is also a need for bus drivers, support staff, food service employees and other specialty positions.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic turned the education profession upside down, schools are still struggling to recover. School closings, quarantines and shifts in learning platforms added to an already stressful job and caused teachers to resign in alarming numbers.

“I think during the pandemic some people had time to re-evaluate their career choices and may have gone out and found other employment,” district employment coordinator Sylvia Boese told The Gazette last year.

The job fairs are scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, Mann Middle School, Holmes Middle School and Doherty High School. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes and reference information.

Job seekers who can’t make it to next week’s job fairs can visit the hiring booth at Garry Berry Stadium during D-11’s 150-year celebration on Aug. 11, according to the district website.

The first day of school for District 11 is Aug. 16.

For more information, visit www.d11.org.